iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $5,770,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $6,693,000.

Shares of IMCV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. 28,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,349. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

