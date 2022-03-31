iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.