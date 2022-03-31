iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.53. 5,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,232. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.