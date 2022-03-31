iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,957,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $161.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $132.13 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

