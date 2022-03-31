iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.26

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.26 and last traded at $129.16, with a volume of 6842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

