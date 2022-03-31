iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.26

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.26 and last traded at $129.16, with a volume of 6842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.