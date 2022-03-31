iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $130.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.