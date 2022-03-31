iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $86.29. 511,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,905. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

