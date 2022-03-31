IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $24.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $320,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,951 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

