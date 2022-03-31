IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 777,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $157,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 257,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,669. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.71. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.