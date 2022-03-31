J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 296 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $777.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $567.04 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

