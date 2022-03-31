J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $131,000 in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Solid Power Inc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

