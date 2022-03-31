J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 390,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 651,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 378,903 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.