J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.67. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.24 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

