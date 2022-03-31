James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

JHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

