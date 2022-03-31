Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after buying an additional 615,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 797.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 606,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

