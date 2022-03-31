Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,077 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

