Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $231.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $204.24 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

