Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,287 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in PPL by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

