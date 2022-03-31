Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

