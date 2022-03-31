Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $41.42 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

