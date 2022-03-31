Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

