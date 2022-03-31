Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $181,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.01. The company has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

