Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 152,278 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $40,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

