Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

