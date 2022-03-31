Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 269,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

