JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 34,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

