JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of -161.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

