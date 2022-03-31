Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.