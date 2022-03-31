Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIOVF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.
