Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIOVF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.