Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UBS Group AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UBS. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

UBS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.