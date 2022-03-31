JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JELD. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 30,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,128. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,500. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

