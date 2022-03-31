JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in JFrog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,700. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

