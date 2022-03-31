JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JKS. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

