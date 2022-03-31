Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

