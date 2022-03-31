JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €38.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.20 ($39.78) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.46) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

PRYMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

