JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Price Target to €56.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$24.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Signify has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

