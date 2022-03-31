JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Price Target to €56.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$24.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Signify has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.
Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (PHPPY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.