Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.00

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 69740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,183. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

