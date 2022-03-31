Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant stock opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $636,133 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

