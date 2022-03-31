Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 1,108,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

