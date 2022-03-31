Kalmar (KALM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $163,797.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $163,797.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalmar has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.00 or 0.07164876 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.18 or 1.00109818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053623 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,312 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

