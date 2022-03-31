Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,261 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

