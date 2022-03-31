Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $472.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

