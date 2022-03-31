Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KFFB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

