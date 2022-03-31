Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 555 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,209,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

