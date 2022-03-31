Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

