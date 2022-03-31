Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

