Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

