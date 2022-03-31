KeyCorp Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $43.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. 3,569,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 234,351 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.