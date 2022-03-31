Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of KEYUF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

