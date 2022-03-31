Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.50.

KEY traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.71. 223,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,968. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$25.41 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.08.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

